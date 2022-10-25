 large image

WhatsApp down for many across the world

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

WhatsApp is down for many users across the world

Thousands of WhatsApp users are reporting receiving “connecting” messages when attempting to use the Meta-owned messaging app, and of being unable to send or receive messages.

At around 9am this morning, Down Detector was reporting a peak of more than 60,000 down status reports. Anecdotally, WhatsApp messages still weren’t sending for me as of 09:55 this morning.

Lest you think this is merely an issue with the WhatsApp mobile app, it’s worth pointing out that the WhatsApp web app is failing to connect to the WhatsApp servers.

WhatsApp itself has responded to the outage with the following generic message: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

There’s no update as yet on the official WhatsApp Twitter page.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that the Facebook-affiliated messaging service has experience troublesome outages. Around this time last year Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experienced a lengthy outage that lasted some seven hours.

At the time, Facebook (this was before the Meta name change) claimed that the issue was due to a configuration change to its routers.

We’ll keep you updated when we hear any more about this ongoing issue.

This is a developing story…

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
