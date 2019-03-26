WhatsApp Dark Mode is coming – here’s our first proper look

When paired together, the words ‘dark’ and ‘mode’ are particularly pleasing to mobile and desktop users alike. So we can’t imagine the excitement at the pending launch of a retina-saving mode for one of the world’s most-used apps – WhatsApp.

After recent rumblings and the quiet launch of the dark mode on Facebook Messenger, we’ve got our first look at how it may look on the chat app.

The usual suspects at @WABetaInfo (via Android Police) have the skinny here. While the dark mode isn’t available as an option within the latest Android beta, it appears a little fiddle with the APK has done the trick and enabled the mode.

It showcases white text on a black (or extremely dark grey) background with green accents, which is sure to please some users of the app.

It’s not clear whether the mode will be integrated with the main app, given it isn’t even available in beta at the moment. However, the trend is moving dramatically towards giving users the option to minimise the eye strain caused by staring at popular apps constantly.

macOS now has a system-wide dark mode, while most of the major web browsers have also adopted the new look. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Android Q will also include a dark theme throughout the operating system, following in the footsteps of a host of Google-made Android apps.

Facebook Messenger launched its dark mode earlier this year. However, to access it on iOS and Android users have to send the crescent moon emoji within a chat.

That will propel a message at the top of the chat reading: “You Found Dark Mode! Be one of the first to try the new dark Messenger background.”

Should app-makers be forced to provide a dark theme for their apps, as the effects of screen time continue to emerge? Let us know at TrustedReviews on Twitter.