Dark mode might finally be on its way to WhatsApp

We might not have to wait too much longer for a dark mode to come to WhatsApp.

It’s a feature that’s very much in demand, and dark mode − also frequently called ‘night mode’ or ‘dark theme’ − has been available on other major platforms like Twitter and YouTube for some time.

The likes of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10 and Android Messages have also rolled out their own versions of dark mode over recent months.

If you’re not familiar with dark mode, it tends to flip the switch on the default colour scheme, swapping bright white user interfaces out for dark backgrounds, making apps and websites a little kinder on your eyes when viewing at night, or for long periods of time.

Though we haven’t heard a peep about dark mode from WhatsApp itself, the news comes courtesy of @WABetaInfo, a site with a strong track record when it comes to upcoming WhatsApp features.

As such, though there’s no guarantee that the feature will ever actually roll out, there’s hope. We’ll be keeping tabs on the situation, and will let you know if we spot any further encouraging signs.

WhatsApp and Google recently struck up an agreement that means your WhatsApp backups will soon no longer eat into your precious Google Drive storage quota. However, to avoid losing your old messages, you need to backup WhatsApp before November 12.

As well as preserving some old memories, backing up your messages and media to Google Drive means you’ll be able to easily restore them when you switch to a different phone.

However, any media and messages you back up using Google Drive will not be protected by WhatsApp end-to-end encryption.

Do you think a dark mode feature for WhatsApp is overdue?