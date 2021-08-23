Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp could be releasing an iPad app very soon

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

It looks as though the iPad is closer to getting its own WhatsApp app as the iPadOS version of the messenger is expected to launch alongside multi-device support. 

WhatsApp news source WABetaInfo tweeted a screenshot that shows an iPad listed as a linked device on WhatsApp on August 21. 

In the tweet, WABetaInfo states the iPad is a compatible device in WhatsApp’s multi-device 2.0 feature, which is under development and will be released in a future update. Android tablets will also support the feature on WhatsApp for Android, according to the tweet.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of an iPad app being linked to WhatsApp’s multi-device feature. 

In June, WABetaInfo spoke to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg about the features coming to WhatsApp in the future in a group chat on the popular messaging app. 

Here, the two executives discussed multi-device support, a feature that allows users to log into their WhatsApp account on up to four devices and to sync their messages between them. 

The feature doesn’t require an active internet connection on the main device and still supports end-to-end encryption for messages, media and calls, meaning your messages should remain private. 

Cathcart also confirmed that WhatsApp is working on releasing a WhatsApp app during the interview, explaining that “getting multi-device right will make it possible for us to build things like that”. 

Multi-device is currently in its beta stage, meaning WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business users can opt-in now to receive early access to the feature. 

How to get the WhatsApp beta

The beta is currently compatible with WhatsApp for Web, Desktop and Facebook Portal. However, you will need to use a phone to register your WhatsApp account for the beta and link new devices and you can only have one phone connected to your WhatsApp account at a time. 

To join the beta on Android or iOS, simply update your device to the latest version of WhatsApp and head over to the settings section of the app, select ‘Linked Devices’, tap ‘Multi-device beta’ and hit ‘join beta’. You can also follow the same instructions, to leave the beta if you change your mind later on.

