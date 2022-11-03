WhatsApp Communities pulls your group chats into shape

WhatsApp has started rolling out its much-previewed Communities feature, enabling you to pull multiple group chats into themed groups.

The Meta-owned company announced its Communities feature back in April, and now it’s announced that the feature is ready for prime time in a blog post. The feature has started rolling out globally, and will be available to everyone over the next few months.

With the Communities feature you can connect multiple group chats together under one organisational umbrella. Have you got multiple group chats made of multiple configurations of family members? Pull them all into a Family community. Running multiple work-related chats? Pull them all into a company community.

Ditto for your neighbourhood, your kid’s school, and any other form of community you might interact with throughout the week. Besides organising your chats, folder-style, WhatsApp Communities adds the ability to make tannoy-like announcements to everyone within a community.

According to a Facebook post issued by mark Zuckerberg back in April, it’s part of a fundamental shift on WhatsApp’s part away from a “social networks and feeds” approach and toward “a deeper level of interaction”.

That’s not all WhatsApp has to announce. The messaging service has added the ability to create in-chat polls (finally), boosted video calling to 32 participants, and increased maximum group sizes to 1024 users.

Keep an eye out for these features appearing as part of a WhatsApp app update.