WhatsApp Android set to gain feature iOS has had for months

WhatsApp is preparing to bring Android users the picture-in-picture video feature already available on iOS devices.

The latest beta version of the messaging app enables users to view shared videos from the likes of YouTube, Instagram and Facebook within a floating window, while continuing to scroll through the chats.

Android Police reports WhatsApp Beta v2.18.301 includes playback controls, as well as the ability to expand the clip to full screen or close the video completely.

Not all videos are treated equally though. Clips shared from Twitter will still open in a new window, while videos shared directly through WhatsApp will still play in-line.

Also, the report says, users of the beta are not currently able to move in and out of different chats and continue watching the video. WABetaInfo points out in its report that this issue doesn’t affect iOS users so we can expect it to be fixed before PiP rolls out to the entire community.

In order to download the latest beta you’ll need to register via the Google Play Store, or you can download the APK mirror and sideload the app on to your mobile device.

Is WhatsApp your current messaging app or choice? Share your favourite features at TrustedReviews on Twitter.