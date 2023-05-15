Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp adds Chat Lock for when ‘extra special’ messages arrive

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

WhatsApp is adding the ability to lock certain conversations to keep them from prying eyes.

In a blog post announcing the Chat Lock feature, the Meta-owned company says users will be able to add an extra layer of security to more intimate chats. Once you lock the thread you will keep that conversation in a separate folder, out of the inbox.

Diablo IV: £20 discount when you buy an Xbox Series X

Diablo IV: £20 discount when you buy an Xbox Series X

Xbox is offering their premium Series X console with a discounted copy of Diablo IV on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £489.99
  • Now £469.95
View Deal

The Locked Chats folder can only be accessed via biometrics or a device password. If a notification is received from a locked chat, the contents won’t appear in the preview.

The feature will be ideal if several people use the same device regularly, or you just happen to have prying eyes around you who like to dig into your chats when you hand them the phone to take a photo.

“We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives,” the blog post reads.

“You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric.”

Meta says more options will the added in the next few months, which will include locking your chats within companion devices as well as adding custom passwords.

From the video WhatsApp has posted showing the feature in action, Chat Lock will appear within the individual settings of a chat, and will ask you to confirm the lock within a fingerprint or a password.

The feature is rolling out now. You can see the pitch in the video below:

You might like…

WhatsApp vs Signal: Which messaging app is better?

WhatsApp vs Signal: Which messaging app is better?

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Telegram vs WhatsApp: Which messaging app should you use?

Telegram vs WhatsApp: Which messaging app should you use?

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
What is WhatsApp Broadcast? The chat feature explained

What is WhatsApp Broadcast? The chat feature explained

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.