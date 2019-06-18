Apple unveiled iOS 13 at WWDC at the start of the month and two weeks after the first software beta was released we’ve got another update. Here are all the new features.

Apple tends to keep a fairly steady update schedule when it comes to rolling out updates to beta software, so it’s no surprise we’ve just the seen the release of IOS 13 beta 2.

This beta is still just restricted to developers – you’ll have to wait until July for the public beta and then September for the full release – but if you’ve got the necessary subscription you’ll be able to download the update via Apple’s Developer site.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2?

Of course, all the big iOS 13 features were announced during WWDC and there’s nothing dramatically new in this second iteration. There are some minor changes, additions and updates though (via MacRumors).

The Safari Share Sheet has been updated, with the option of sharing a page as a PDF.

has been updated, with the option of sharing a page as a PDF. In the Notes app you can easily move all checked items to the bottom of your list.

you can easily move all checked items to the bottom of your list. First mentioned during WWDC and absent from the first beta, the High-Key Mono Portrait Lighting option is now available. While Portrait Lighting was debuted on the iPhone X, this latest mode is only available on the 2018 range of iPhones: iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. There’s also a slider for controlling the intensity of the effect.

option is now available. While Portrait Lighting was debuted on the iPhone X, this latest mode is only available on the 2018 range of iPhones: iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. There’s also a slider for controlling the intensity of the effect. Updated splash-screens for Maps, HomePod and Apple TV.

A couple of new poses for your Animoji.

You’ll be alerted if you’ve got a live subscription when you delete an app.

As with all of these betas we wouldn’t recommend installing them on your main device – these are meant for developers, after all.

iOS 13 is a feature-packed update for iPhones, bringing with it a proper Night Mode, faster UI elements, a revamped Photos app with improved editing tools and many improvements to the Maps app. Expect to see a full release around the same time as the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR 2, likely sometime in September.