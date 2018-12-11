What’s happening with the OnePlus TV?

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus announced plans to make its own OnePlus TV in October. What’s happened since?

The Chinese firm behind the OnePlus 6 and more recently, the OnePlus 6T smartphone, announced that it was putting in place plans to make a smart TV; news that raised many an eyebrow when it was revealed back in October.

At that event, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau said, “we believe your TV has the potential to be so much more than where you watch your favourite shows”. He provided few details on what to expect from the venture, other than describing the project as a “natural extension”, and an attempt to “address gaps in the television industry”.

Since then we haven’t heard much about the project. However, Trusted Reviews was able to interview Mr Lau at Qualcomm’s recent Snapdragon Tech Summit event and asked him – via Eric Gass, Director of Global Brand Partnerships and Lau’s interpreter – as to whether much progress had been made since the surprise announcement.

Lau said that the OnePlus TV was “still in the exploratory phase right now”, and that “after the announcement [OnePlus’ TV development team] went back to focus on the product and didn’t want to put a deadline on the product”, likely indicating that rumours of a 2019 release date may be a little far off. He did go on to comment that OnePlus has put “a very aggressive plan” in place for it.

So while we’re no clearer to determining when the OnePlus TV will come out, it does appear that the company is evaluating the potential of the smart TV platform closely. What form that will take, we’ll be intrigued to see.

