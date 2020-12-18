Considering 2020 was the year of staying in, discussions were had over social media rather than face-to-face. So what were the most tweeted about films and TV shows?

It’s that time of the year where websites start dropping their end of year lists. While there’s not been many opportunities to watch films in the cinema, that’s not stopped people from waxing lyrical about films and TV shows. Although the most talked-about films and shows on Twitter may surprise.

Starting with TV shows and it is unsurprisingly dominated by current affairs. Storming in at number ten is the satirical news show Have I Got News for You. People’s interest in current affairs saw the next four places taken up by The Andrew Marr Show, Prime Minister’s Questions, Question Time and Newsnight.

At number five was Breakfast, as people tuned in to keep abreast of what was happening in the world. Regenerating at number four was Doctor Who. We completely forgot it was even on.

In third was John Snow (the other one) fronting Channel 4 News, while in second place was an escape to exotic places, quite literally, in Love Island. At in at number one? Good Morning Britain – hopefully not because of Piers Morgan.

As cinemas were closed for much of the year there weren’t that many new releases to get excited about. Even so – post lockdown – films that came out in cinemas weren’t talked about much.

So the list, curiously, skews to 2019 and older. At number ten was Birds of Prey (and Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn, to give it its full title). Next up was the live-action Mulan, which we rather suspect was less about its quality and more about its politics. The next entry we had to Google – Que Hora Ela Volta? – or The Second Mother. Considering this Brazilian film came out in 2015, it looks like jumped back into public consciousness in 2020.

We’re back to 2020 with Sonic The Hedgehog, which featured a cracking performance from Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. One place ahead of that was 2020’s Academy Award winner in Boon Jong-ho’s Parasite. At number five is a film that inspired many memes and won’t be out for at least another 18 months in The Batman, starring Rob Pattinson as the emo-caped crusader.

Beyonce’s Black is King on Disney+ stoked plenty of conversation in a year where race become a topic that could not be ignored. Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker placed third – we can only assume because because people couldn’t believe how terrible it was. In second place was Black Panther, we suspect due to the tragic and surprising death of its lead star Chadwick Boseman. And in first place was the same film that dominated Google search in 2020 – Avengers: Endgame.

Most tweeted TV shows

Good Morning Britain Love Island Channel 4 News Doctor Who Breakfast Newsnight Question Time Prime Minister’s Questions The Andrew Marr Show Have I Got News for You

Most tweeted films

The Avengers: Endgame Black Panther Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker Black is King The Batman Parasite Sonic The Hedgehog Que Hora Ela Volta? Mulan (Live Action) Birds of Prey

Were these the films and TV shows on your mind in 2020? Or do you think some films were unsurprisingly left out, such as TENET and The Mandalorian?