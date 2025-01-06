What to expect from Samsung TV and audio: Brighter OLEDs and AI integration

Samsung sells more TVs and soundbars then any other AV brand in the world, so when it has new products to announce, every waits to see what will be revealed.

And Samsung has plenty on its plate for 2025. Its bringing new 4K and 8K TVs to the market, along with new technology in its soundbars, and like many other companies around the world, its integrating AI into the products and experiences it offers.

We flew to Korea back in 2024 to get a sneak preview of what Samsung is bringing to your living rooms in 2025. Unfortunately this article will be light on images as we weren’t allowed to take any during the trip.

New and faster processors

credit: Samsung

2024 saw the 8K models receive a new processor, and now it’s the turn of the 4K screens. The new NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor boasts 128 neural networks, up from the previous generation which only had 20 neural networks, allowing for much more extensive performance with the use of AI.

The 8K TVs will also receive a new processor in the NQ8 AI Gen 3, which will be twice as fast before.

More AI powered features and services

The new 4K TV models will support a range of AI powered features such as AI Auto HDR Remastering, AI Upscaling, Adaptive Sound and Colour Booster. The premium 4K TVs in the range will support the ‘Pro’ versions for an improved performance.

The Auto HDR Remastering will analyse the depth of content (to create a 3D depth effect) as well as shape contrast, colour and sharpness when upgrading SDR content to HDR. AI Upscaling offers a sharper, clearer, more detailed and defined picture, optiimising the clarity of people’s faces in particular. Colour Booster Pro automatically adjusts the colour and chroma control of the image to improve the look. We saw demos of these features in Korea and they all looked very promising.

There’s an AI picture mode that customises the picture by detecting the content and brightness of your room and adapting the TV’s performance. Samsung’s AI TVs will also be able to generate wallpapers using AI, making it possible to create your own image in a similar way to the Fire TV Ambient Experience on Fire TVs.

Samsung is also bringing AI powered zoom for programming that features any sign language pop outs, focusing on the pop out and making it larger and clearer for people to notice.

Brighter OLED TVs

You’ve probably seen by now that Samsung Display has claimed that the new QD-OLED panels will be able to hit 4000 nits in some cases. We weren’t told that exact figure when we were in Korea, but in general, the S95F will be 30% brighter than the award-winning S95D, all while consuming the same amount of energy.

In terms of peak and full-screen brightness, we were told that the S95F will be able to hit over 2000 nits of brighness (1650 nits for the S95D), and a full-screen brightness of 390 nits compared to 290 nits from before.

The step down S90F will be boosted from 1000 nits to 1300, while full screen now delivers 250 nits of luminance over the previous’ models 150.

A slightly new Tizen interface

Samsung’s altering its user interface for 2025 with its One UI. You may have previously that this was going to be a big change that brought it more in line with its Galaxy smartphones, but that’s not the case from what we saw.

The interface is pretty much the same as before but there’s a new settings overlay that more closely resembles the Galaxy series.

The big changes in the Tizen 2025 interface come elsewhere. There is an AI recommendation row that serves up content based on your viewing history, location, and hourly viewing. There’s a new Touch to Discover feature which offers more information on the programme you’re watching and the actors in it. Think of it as Samsung’s alternative to Prime Video’s X-Ray or Apple TV+’s Insight.

TV Plus will offer 3000 channels and 50,000 VODs as it increased the amount of content on the service; while the Art Store will also be expanded across Samsung’s new models.

New projectors

The Premiere 5 and 7 were shown to us, as was the Premiere 8K projector.

The Premiere 5 is a compact, portable projector that comes with a stand and also supports touch interaction – beam an image onto a surface and you can interact with it with your fingers. It also supports object detection, automatically re-shaping the image if there’s something blocking it.

Resolution is Full-HD, it has a triple laser source and brightness is said to be around 560 ISO lumens.

The Premiere 7 supports Q Symphony / OTS / Atmos audio, and comes with Samsung’s Gaming Hub for streaming games. You can also adjust the keystone through the SmartThings app on mobile.

The Premiere 8K is an 8K DLP projector capable of 4450 ISO lumens, and produces an image as large as 150-inches. 8K/120Hz refresh rate is supported. It too boasts a triple laser source and it comes with Wi-Fi 7 support. We don’t have any information on the release dates for any of these projectors at the moment.

A new flagship subwoofer

There’s a new sub that will be packaged with a few of Samsung’s new soundbars in 2025. It’s half the size of the previous model, but delivers 300W of power (up from 200W) from its dual 8-inch active units. Expect it to be included with the Q990F model in 2025.

Eclipsa Audio from Samsung and Google

Announced ahead of CES 2025 (we first head about it all the way back in 2023), Samsung and Google have teamed up to produce Eclipsa Audio, an immersive 3D audio technology that will be present across all its new TVs, from the Neo QLED 8K to its Crystal UHD model.

And the model names for 2025 are…

Here is what we could jot down about the new 2025 TV models

QN990F – 65 – 98-inches

QN900F – 65 – 85-inches

S95F (OLED) – 55 – 83-inches

QN90F (Mini LED) – 43, 50 – 98-inches

S90F (OLED) – 42 – 83-inches

S85F (OLED) – 55 – 77-inches

QN85F (Mini LED) – 55 – 85-inches

QN80F (Mini LED) – 50 – 85 + 100-inches

QN70F (Mini LED) – 55 – 85-inches

Q80F (QLED) – 32, 43 – 85-inches

Q70F (QLED) – 43 – 85-inches

F600F (LCD) – 24 – 43-inches

M5000F (LCD – 32-inches

We don’t have any information on which sizes will be available for each market at the moment.