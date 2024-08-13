What to expect from the Made By Google event: Pixel 9 and more

Google will hold its biggest hardware event of the year later today. Expect multiple phones, a smartwatch, and some earbuds from the Made By Google 2024 event.

There’ll also be a fair amount of AI chat – this is Google we’re talking about after all – but most of that was covered at Google I/O earlier in the year. This is Google’s chance to talk about all the G-branded stuff that will enable you to interact with all of that clever software.

So when does Made By Google 2024 take place? How do you watch it live? And what exactly are we expecting to see from the event?

Fortunately, Google has officially revealed a lot of the details, while extensive leaks have taken care of the rest. We have a pretty complete impression of what’s in store at Made By Google 2024.

How to watch Made By Google ’24 live

The Made by Google 2024 keynote kicks off on Tuesday, August 13 (that’s today) at 6pm BST / 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

You can watch Google’s big announcement live on YouTube. Just click on this link.

What to expect from Made By Google ’24

Pixel 9

Google’s next mainstream flagship phone, the Pixel 9, will be announced at the event. That much is known.

Google’s follow-up to the Pixel 8 is expected (indeed, known) to feature a new flatter design with a reworked camera module. We’re also expecting a next-gen Tensor G4 chip, which should be capable of even more (or at least, even faster) AI tricks.

Pixel 9 Pro and XL

We may have mentioned the Pixel 9 first, but it’s the Pixel 9 Pro that’s arguably the main draw here. Google even mentions the Pro first in its YouTube blurb.

The main reason is that the Pixel 9 Pro will actually be a brand new device type from Google. Unlike previous examples, it’ll offer a full Pro-phone spec in a package that’s roughly the size of the Pixel 9. In other words, Google is following Apple’s lead and offering a smaller Pro option.

Pixel 9 Pro

As for the classic larger Pro, that will be relabelled as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, complete with larger 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch screen. Both Pro phones will be distinguished from the Pixel 9 by a more capable triple camera system, and you can expect a few more premium design flourishes.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

This promises to be Google’s most extensive smartphone launch event yet, with a fourth new device on display. The company has confirmed rumours that it’ll be launching the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which will be the company’s second-generation foldable phone and a direct successor to the Pixel Fold.

Expect it to have a huge 8-inch internal display, a boxier design and distinct camera module to match the rest of the Pixel 9 range, and the same Tensor G4 chip. We’re also hearing about an improved hinge over the original Fold, as well as a narrower cover display.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 3

Google should also announce its third generation smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3. We’re expecting Google to finally offer more than the one compact size option (41mm and 45mm), as well as significantly brighter Actua Displays.

Rumours also suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 will feature new advanced running metrics, with the ability to build custom runs and access saved workouts.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

Recent rumours and leaks suggest that Google will have a follow-up to its Pixel Buds Pro on display at Made By Google 2024. Expect a new wing-tipped design, as well as a new Tensor audio chip with improved ANC and fast pair abilities.