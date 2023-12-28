What to expect from PlayStation in 2024: PS5 Pro, cloud gaming, big exclusives

What to expect from Sony PlayStation in 2024? Where does the mighty PS5 go from here? Will we see a Pro model? How about the exclusive games? Here’s what the next 12 months has in store.

PlayStation had another stellar 2023, with some forecasters saying the PS5 outsold the Xbox by around 5:1.

There were more top first-party games, brand new PS5 Slim consoles, new hardware accessories, and some real towards cloud gaming parity towards Microsoft.

But there’s plenty more to come from PlayStation in 2024.

PS5 Pro

I’m not sure whether this is an expectation, a wish, or just fanciful. However rumours of a PS5 Pro console were rife during 2023, with most of them pointing towards a late 2024 release.

That could unlock 4K gaming at 120fps courtesy of Sony’s rumoured proprietary version of Nvidia’s DLSS (deep learning super sampling) that features on the company’s PC graphics card.

Is a PS5 Pro necessary mid-cycle? We’ll have to wait and see.

More to PlayStation Portal

While the reviews of the PlayStation Portal handheld have been largely positive, many have focused on the limited functionality as a PS5 Remote Play device when the potential is much greater. I expect to see that potential fulfilled in 2024.

Sony has already revealed the device can support cloud gaming. I expect it will support cloud gaming in 2024 as part of a broader push to make PS5 games available away from the PS5, as Microsoft has with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

More exclusive games

Once again, the PS5 has led the generation in big console exclusives. In the first three months of 2024, the console will welcome Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, and Pacific Drive. The Silent Hill Remake from Konami is also expected in the first half of 2024. Another biggie, Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac isn’t expected until 2025. And there’s nothing due imminently from first party studios likes of Naughty Dog (TLOU), Sony Santa Monica (God of War), and Guerilla Games (Horizon).

So, on the whole, this could be a bit of a down year for the big blockbuster exclusives.

Proper cloud gaming

In October, Sony announced some major progress towards making PS5 games available in the cloud. PlayStation Plus Premium members got 4K 60fps HDR game streaming on PS5 consoles as well as streaming of games from the PlayStation Plus catalogue.

Maybe in 2024 we can see cloud gaming become available on PS5 games away from the PS5 console. Right now it’s useful as a way to avoid downloading games, but let’s see Sony liberate those games from the PS5!