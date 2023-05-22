What to expect from Computex 2023

Computex is one of the biggest technology trade shows in the world, with a special focus on hardware in the computing industry. The trade show is returning in full force for 2023, following a scaled-down version of the event last year due to the pandemic.

But what can you expect from Computex 2023? We’ve been trawling through the internet to find the biggest rumours and reports in the lead up to the event.

We’ll also be attending Computex 2023 this year, so make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews next week, as we’ll be reporting on the latest news and going hands-on with the most exciting products.

In the meantime, here’s what you can expect to see at Computex 2023.

Image Credit (Nvidia)

Nvidia

Nvidia has confirmed it will be hosting a keynote at Computex 2023, with CEO and Founder Jensen Huang making a surprise appearance.

It was initially expected that Nvidia would use Computex 2023 to announce a graphics card, but that now seems unlikely with the GPU brand unveiling the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti just last week. We wouldn’t rule out a sneak peek at the rumoured RTX 4090 Ti instead, but Computex has suggested that Nvidia will focus on artificial intelligence.

Computex claims that Nvidia’s keynote will instead “cover advanced developments in the fields of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence”. This implies that Nvidia will be focusing on software rather than hardware, but it’s still worth tuning into the keynote just in case the GPU maker has a surprise.

AMD

If rumours are to be believed, AMD could have a very busy week at Computex 2023. Igor’s Lab reports that AMD will launch the mid-range Radeon RX 7600 graphics card at Computex, while we could even see an announcement for the RX 7700 XT.

It would make a lot of sense for AMD to make such announcements at Computex 2023, having only launched the super-expensive Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT so far in the latest desktop graphics card Radeon RX 7000 generation.

For comparison, Nvidia has so far announced the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 – it’s clear that AMD has a lot of catching up to do.

It’s also possible that AMD will have some news on the processor front, proving to be a great opportunity to gain an advantage over Intel, which seemingly won’t be attending Computex this year.

More laptops and peripherals from the rest

Acer and Asus have both confirmed they will be attending Computex 2023, with the former even hosting its own keynote.

There doesn’t seem to be any online leaks or reports indicating which specific products we’ll see from either brand. But we’re still confident that we’ll see new laptop designs and peripherals.

We’ll be covering all of the news from the Acer keynote, while going hands-on with all of the products at the Computex showfloor. So keep an eye on Trusted Reviews to keep up to date.