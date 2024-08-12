Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is YouTube Music Personal Radio? New shareable mix explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

What is YouTube Music Personal Radio? Google is enabling a new YouTube Music feature that allows listeners to broadcast their tastes for the world to enjoy.

The new YouTube Personal Radio feature is beginning to roll out to all users, and can now be shared with other users on the platform.

The Radio feature, which users can make public on their new YouTube Music profile page (another recent addition) continually updates.

“Made for sharing. Based on their recent music and always updating,” the description of the playlist reads. Ensuring the Personal Radio feature is pubic, is easy enough too.

In a support page, Google explains:

  • Open YouTube Music.
  • Select your profile icon and then Settings.
  • Select Privacy & location and then Channel settings.
  • Toggle on “Enable public stats” or “Enable public personal radio.”
  • Tap Enable to confirm changes.

The feature came to light via Redditors (h/t 9to5Google) who began receiving it earlier this month.

youtube-music-personal-radio

Personal Radio sounds like a nice way for users to make their tastes public. YouTube Music has lagged behind the likes of Apple Music and Spotify when it comes to social features, but it appears Google is finally giving users more opportunities to share their musical personalities.

Back in July. YouTube also confirmed it is working on an AI-based playlist tool, that’ll enable users to describe in detail what kind of playlist they want to hear. There are suggested prompts like catchy pop choruses, epic soundtracks, upbeat pop anthems, and Moscow rock scene. Or you can say “Surprise me!” The results will play like a radio station and can be saved to your library. It’s not clear when this feature will become a staple within the app, but right now it’s experimental.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

