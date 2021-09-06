 large image

What is the search engine Ecosia?

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Do you want to help the environment while browsing the web? You can try with Ecosia, the plant-friendly search engine.

There are a lot of search engine options out there nowadays, with some being a little more popular than others.

It’s likely safe to say that most people have heard of Google, with them undoubtedly being the most popular search engine in the world. But, Google isn’t the only option, especially for people that are looking to help the environment while they search the web.

Ecosia is a search engine that has been around since late 2009 and is founded on the idea that the company will use its profits from your searches to plant trees all over the world.

The process works by taking the advertising money from users searches and using the income to plant trees.

Ecosia also publishes its monthly financial reports and tree planting receipts so you know where the income is going from all your searching.

Plus, Ecosia claims its servers run on 200% renewable energy and that each search removes 1kg of CO2 from the atmosphere, which is pretty good if you’re an avid searcher.

According to the website, there are already over 15 million active users and over 9,000 planting sites, with a live counter that keeps track of all the trees that have been planted so far.

Currently, Ecosia has joined other search engines like Google, Bing, Yahoo! and DuckDuckGo as a default search engine in 47 countries.

Chrome users can instal Ecosia as an extension or they can upgrade to the latest version of Chrome and switch your default search engine to Ecosia.

Windows and Mac users can also install Ecosia for free by following the link on their website, then all you need to do is set it as your default search engine to start planting trees.

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.
