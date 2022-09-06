What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1?

Qualcomm has just announced the launch of a new chipset, but what makes it different to the rest of its range? Here’s the full lowdown.

Qualcomm, the major chip manufacturer, has just unveiled two new mobile processors, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the latter of these, so that you can know all you need to about the new internals set to join some mid-range handsets early next year.

Performance

Qualcomm boasts of some significant improvements coming with this chipset that put it above its predecessor in performance terms. You should experience up to 35% improvement in the GPU thanks to the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and up to 40% improvement in the CPU. It also can support HDR gaming with 10-bit colour depth and at 60+fps.

Camera

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will support several eye-catching camera capabilities; among these are computational HDR video recording and 200-megapixel image capture, both for the first time in this Snapdragon series. On top of that, it will offer the impressive multi-tasking feat of triple concurrent photo and video capture, plus AI de-noising so that you can get clearer shots.

Artificial Intelligence

Boasting the 7th generation Qualcomm AI engine, this chip will apparently provide 3x better performance but with lower power, with AI-enabled bokeh effects and AI-based activity tracking being among the supported features.

Connectivity

This chip will pack 5G connectivity (with 2.9Gbps peak download speeds), along with Wi-Fi 6E as well. That’s because it’s got both the 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system and the FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity system onboard.

Now you know all about it, you might be wondering when you’ll get to see the new chipset in action. Qualcomm has announced that commercial devices running on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 “are expected to be available in Q1 2023“, and Motorola handsets could be among the first to make use of them.

Francois LaFlamme, the Chief Global Marketing & Strategy Officer at Motorola, said: “As a company, we will continue to find the perfect balance between performance and affordability by utilizing the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile platform in the future.”