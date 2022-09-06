 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1?

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Qualcomm has just announced the launch of a new chipset, but what makes it different to the rest of its range? Here’s the full lowdown.

Qualcomm, the major chip manufacturer, has just unveiled two new mobile processors, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the latter of these, so that you can know all you need to about the new internals set to join some mid-range handsets early next year.

Performance

Qualcomm boasts of some significant improvements coming with this chipset that put it above its predecessor in performance terms. You should experience up to 35% improvement in the GPU thanks to the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and up to 40% improvement in the CPU. It also can support HDR gaming with 10-bit colour depth and at 60+fps.

Camera

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will support several eye-catching camera capabilities; among these are computational HDR video recording and 200-megapixel image capture, both for the first time in this Snapdragon series. On top of that, it will offer the impressive multi-tasking feat of triple concurrent photo and video capture, plus AI de-noising so that you can get clearer shots.

Artificial Intelligence

Boasting the 7th generation Qualcomm AI engine, this chip will apparently provide 3x better performance but with lower power, with AI-enabled bokeh effects and AI-based activity tracking being among the supported features.

Connectivity

This chip will pack 5G connectivity (with 2.9Gbps peak download speeds), along with Wi-Fi 6E as well. That’s because it’s got both the 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system and the FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity system onboard.

Launch Date

Now you know all about it, you might be wondering when you’ll get to see the new chipset in action. Qualcomm has announced that commercial devices running on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 “are expected to be available in Q1 2023“, and Motorola handsets could be among the first to make use of them.

Francois LaFlamme, the Chief Global Marketing & Strategy Officer at Motorola, said: “As a company, we will continue to find the perfect balance between performance and affordability by utilizing the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile platform in the future.”

You might like…

What is AR? Augmented reality explained

What is AR? Augmented reality explained

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1?

What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1?

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
What is Deep Fusion? All about the iPhone camera feature

What is Deep Fusion? All about the iPhone camera feature

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
What is a neural engine?

What is a neural engine?

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
What is Super Retina XDR? The iPhone screen tech explained

What is Super Retina XDR? The iPhone screen tech explained

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
What is iOS Smart HDR?

What is iOS Smart HDR?

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.