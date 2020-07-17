Sony TVs are popular, and for good reason. You can count on Sony to deliver good vision and sound with their expertise that goes back decades.

Announced at CES 2020, the A9 OLED is the latest Sony TV. It brings the screen panel technology down to a 48-inch size and has a number of features designed to maximise the home cinema experience.

What is the latest Sony TV?

The A9 OLED is set to arrive August 2020. It packs a 4K HDR display, which is powered by Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor.

The X1 is the same as the processor in Sony’s 8K TV range, and features include the Pixel Contrast Booster which boosts colour and contrast in brighter areas of the picture for a more lifelike image. The 4K X-Reality PRO chip uses Sony’s database of images to upscale 2K and Full HD images to near 4K resolution.

The A9 makes use of Sony’s Triluminos display, which the company says can reproduce more colours than a conventional TV for a more natural-looking presentation. The terrific X-Motion Clarity ensures smooth and clear pictures, and as it’s an OLED panel, colours and contrast will remain consistent wherever you sit. Dolby Vision HDR is supported, ensuring content is replicated with the filmmaker’s intent.

The A9 comes with Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio. It turns the screen into a speaker, ingeniously vibrating the panel to produce the sound that you hear. With support for Dolby Atmos, you can pass surround sound through the TV to an external device. There’s Voice Zoom, which hones in on vocal clarity without the viewer needed to to turn up the volume.

Ambient Optimization automatically adjusts sound and vision to match the environment, with the TV’s light sensor able to sense the room’s light levels and making the picture brighter or darker so the viewer catches every detail. If there are any objects in the living room the TV can sense them, minimising the effects of sound absorption and optimising the sound in the process

The design is minimalist, with a nondescript stand and thin bezel to avoid any distractions. Android TV OS facilitates Google Assistant voice support, Chromecast compatibility and access to a wide range of smart apps.

