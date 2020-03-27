Huawei made some big announcements this week, revealing new info on its latest flagship phones. This article will keep you up to date on exactly what hardware the Chinese tech giant has dropped, and is planning to drop.
What is the latest Huawei phone?
Huawei revealed its latest flagship phones on March 26 2020. The P40 range follows on from 2019’s Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 30 ranges, and includes three phones: the Huawei P40, the Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.
The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be released on April 7, with the P40 Pro Plus set to follow in June.
You can see a breakdown of pricing for the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus below:
- Huawei P40 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) − €799 (~£730)
- Huawei P40 Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) − €999 (~£910)
- Huawei P40 Pro Plus (8GB RAM, 512GB storage) − €1399 (~£1280)
In our hands-on Huawei P40 Pro review, we wrote:
“It’s not as eye-catching as the brand’s foldable Mate Xs, but the P40 Pro once again shows Huawei knows how to build a phone. From the camera to the screen, this is every bit the Samsung Galaxy S20 rival it wants to be.
“The success still rests on the App Gallery growing into something far superior to what it currently is, and that’s a big ask.”
The ongoing issue with Huawei phones is, of course, their inability to use Google apps. This was brought about by the US’ conflict with the Chinese phone manufacturer. US officials allege that Huawei could use its technology for espionage purposes and, for those reasons, also tried to discourage the UK from allowing Huawei tech to be used in its 5G network.
However, there is one workaround that could help you to get Android apps onto a Huawei P40.
