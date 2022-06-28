 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Spotify Supergrouper? How to form your dream band

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spotify has launched a fun new feature called Supergrouper, which allows users to create the band of their dreams right within the app. Here’s how to use it.

Have you ever wished for a collaboration between artists you’re unlikely to see in the real world? A genre-bending hook up between Phoebe Bridgers and Slipknot for example? Spotify has got you covered with its new Supergrouper feature.

You’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest version of the Spotify app installed on your phone and you’ll see the feature listed within the Home tab. It’s available within the app in the UK and the US (plus AUS, NZ and the Philippines).

Users are encouraged to select the size of their band and then choose elements like a lead, a lyricist, a wildcard and an up-and-comer, from your favourite artists, in order to form your ideal band. You can also randomise the process based on some of your favourite artists. You can choose the name of the band from a pre-selected combination of words (lame) too.

So what’s the point? Well not that much really. It’s not like it automatically puts your band on stage together, blends their music or anything like that. Here’s how Spotify puts it:

“Supergrouper will create a personalised playlist for you that features music from all of your super group artists. Plus, you’ll receive a custom card to share with friends and followers on social media,” Spotify says in a post on the For The Record blog.

So there’s not really any sense of collaboration between this sets of artists and Spotify might have better off billing this as a dream concert line-up. It does, after all, help you blend genres you probably wouldn’t get in the same playlist.

You might like…

What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far

What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far

Kob Monney 1 month ago
How to cancel Spotify Premium

How to cancel Spotify Premium

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
How to download songs from Spotify

How to download songs from Spotify

Jon Mundy 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.