What is Spotify Supergrouper? How to form your dream band

Spotify has launched a fun new feature called Supergrouper, which allows users to create the band of their dreams right within the app. Here’s how to use it.

Have you ever wished for a collaboration between artists you’re unlikely to see in the real world? A genre-bending hook up between Phoebe Bridgers and Slipknot for example? Spotify has got you covered with its new Supergrouper feature.

You’ll need to make sure you’ve got the latest version of the Spotify app installed on your phone and you’ll see the feature listed within the Home tab. It’s available within the app in the UK and the US (plus AUS, NZ and the Philippines).

Users are encouraged to select the size of their band and then choose elements like a lead, a lyricist, a wildcard and an up-and-comer, from your favourite artists, in order to form your ideal band. You can also randomise the process based on some of your favourite artists. You can choose the name of the band from a pre-selected combination of words (lame) too.

So what’s the point? Well not that much really. It’s not like it automatically puts your band on stage together, blends their music or anything like that. Here’s how Spotify puts it:

“Supergrouper will create a personalised playlist for you that features music from all of your super group artists. Plus, you’ll receive a custom card to share with friends and followers on social media,” Spotify says in a post on the For The Record blog.

So there’s not really any sense of collaboration between this sets of artists and Spotify might have better off billing this as a dream concert line-up. It does, after all, help you blend genres you probably wouldn’t get in the same playlist.