What is SearchGPT? New Google Search rival from OpenAI explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OpenAI has announced SearchGPT, a prototype search engine, which it says will provide users will real-time information in a faster, easier and more intuitive manner than Google and other rivals.

The company behind ChatGPT is encouraging web users to sign up for a wait list to access what it calls “a new way to search” beyond what is offered via Google’s recently launched AI Overviews, which have been subject of controversy in recent months.

OpenAI says the SearchGPT engine will combine the strength of the company’s AI models with information on the web. It says it can deliver clear and timely answers from relevant sources, accompanied by web links.

That last part is very gracious of OpenAI considering it usually likes to just aggregate information. Indeed, the company is partnering with publishers and promises to prominently cite and link to source content via the two tabbed interface.

As with ChatGPT, users will be able to “search in a more natural, intuitive way”. And “you’ll be able to ask follow-up questions, like you would in a conversation with a person, with the shared context building with each query.”

Right now, the company says, the prototype isn’t designed to be a permanent Google Search rival, but the features will eventually be built into the existing ChatGPT app.

In the announcement post today, the company wrote: “Getting answers on the web can take a lot of effort, often requiring multiple attempts to get relevant results. We believe that by enhancing the conversational capabilities of our models with real-time information from the web, finding what you’re looking for can be faster and easier.

“SearchGPT is designed to help users connect with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in searches. Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links.”

You can join the SearchGPT waitlist here.

