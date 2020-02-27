If you use a Samsung device you may well have come across reference to an app named Samsung Pass – but what does it do, and should you use it?

It can be a finicky business remembering each passwords for all the websites and services that you use on your smartphone, so various companies have come up with solutions for easy log-in. One of these is Samsung Pass, which is compatible with some (but not all) of the brand’s smartphones and other devices.

What is Samsung Pass?

Samsung Pass is:

Similar to a password management system

Goes one better than just remembering the letters and numbers in a code

Allows you to use biometric data such as your fingerprint, your face, or your irises

Samsung claim it means a quicker, easier, more secure login.

However, not all apps and websites may support this authentication system; for some you will still need to enter the password in the usual manner at certain stages of the process. Also, you’ll have to use Samsung’s own internet browser rather than Google Chrome for example.

How does Samsung Pass work?

If you want to set up Samsung Pass on your device, then you’ll first have to register your biometrics if you haven’t already done so. Do this by simply entering the settings app, and scrolling to ‘Biometrics and Security’.

From there you can register by choosing the ‘Samsung Pass’ option from the ‘Biometrics and Security’ menu, as shown below:

When you next use a compatible website or app, you’ll get a prompt to use it to sign in.

Is Samsung Pass secure?

We can’t give a definitive answer to this question, as we haven’t tested it yet.

However, it uses biometric login details, and these are never completely foolproof (despite the added convenience). Tools such as iris scanners, fingerprint scanners, and facial recognition, can occasionally be fooled, so bear this in mind.

We have recently reported on previous Samsung security issues, the second of which was quickly resolved:

February 21: Google instructs Samsung to stop adding its own code to the Android kernel due to potential security flaws

October 23: A security flaw meant that Samsung’s in-screen fingerprint scanners registered the pattern imprinted by the screen protector rather than the actual fingeprint

Which devices are compatible with Samsung Pass?

Samsung Pass is installed via the Galaxy Store, so only Samsung devices have access to it. Devices must at least run the Android 8 operating to run it, so this includes the following devices:

What are the alternatives to Samsung Pass?

They are other similar password manager tools available.

The ‘Sign in with Apple‘ tool works along the same lines as Samsung Pass, letting you access participating websites and apps through biometrics associated with your Apple ID (including Face ID and Touch ID) rather than your password. A unique touch is ‘Hide my Email’, a feature that creates a unique random email address that forwards mail to you so you don’t have to share your genuine personal information with a website or service.

We’ve rated the very best password managers available right now, so read the below article for more information:

