What is Samsung Knox?

In the run-up to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event, here is everything you need to know about Samsung Knox.

Samsung Knox has been around since 2013 and is the company’s solution to mobile security.

Samsung claims that Knox provides a secure environment for corporate data and apps across all Galaxy devices, with protection for business and personal privacy on one device without needing to use a third-party security service.

Knox refers to the underlying technology that comes factory installed on the hardware of the latest Galaxy phones, tablets and smartwatches, with the technology planned to expand to more Samsung consumer electrics and Internet of Things devices in the future.

Knox as a platform is also free, and users are encouraged by Samsung to use the free Secure Folder, which takes more advantage of Knox in terms of protection. Samsung does also offer a series of consumer and business-based solutions that do come at different prices, but this is an optional add-on.

The data that Knox accesses is securely encrypted by default, according to the company, using government-certified encryption modules.

The devices with the hardware installed are designed to block attempts at tampering and should shield you from attacks during boot-up, run time and even when the device is turned on.

Despite what Knox is capable of, it is not an anti-virus software and not a program, but a platform built of overlapping defence and security measurements that protect against intrusion.

You can press the Samsung Knox icon to automatically switch between modes, so you can navigate between your own encrypted content without worry of delays or having to reboot your device.

Samsung Knox is supported on almost all Galaxy devices, with the most recent version of Knox being 3.8.

