Samsung’s Infinity-O display explained: What does it mean?

Samsung recently announced its latest S Series phone, the Galaxy S22, featuring the brand’s Infinity-O display. But, what does that mean?

The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate available in Game Mode. The phone also supports Samsung’s Eye Comfort Shield for blue light control and the brand’s new Vision Booster feature.

The S22 Plus features the same specs on a 6.6-inch display, while the S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen.

One thing all three phones have in common is their Infinity-O name. But, what does Infinity-O actually mean and where else can you find it across Samsung’s mobile catalogue?

What is Samsung’s Infinity-O display?

Infinity-O is Samsung’s name for the hole-punch display found on many of its flagship phones, including the S22, S21 and Note 20 devices.

The Infinity-O is actually the latest iteration of Samsung’s Infinity display, which first appeared on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus back in 2017. The original idea was to create an almost bezel-less screen for a more immersive viewing experience in landscape mode.

In 2018, Samsung brought out the Infinity-O, which shrunk the top bezel even further by moving the camera into a laser-cut hole at the top of the display.

The Infinity-O screen has the same immersive feel as the original Infinity one and Samsung uses pixel allocation around the punch-hole cut-out to ensure nothing gets hidden when you’re browsing the internet or scrolling through social media apps.

It also allows the phone to have a larger display without necessarily increasing the size of the device and many Infinity-O displays include fingerprint scanners embedded into the screen.

Which phones have an Infinity-O display?

The first phone to feature the display was the China-exclusive Galaxy A8s, though plenty of flagship devices available in the UK and US followed.

The following Samsung phones feature an Infinity-O display: