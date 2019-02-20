The Samsung Galaxy S10’s camera has a handy new “Instagram mode”

The Samsung Galaxy S10’s camera might not have had a radical hardware overhaul, but it does have a few new nifty software tricks – including a very useful “Instagram Mode”.

Thanks to a partnership between Samsung and Facebook’s photo-sharing app, you’ll be able to jump straight into Instagram features like editing, creating Stories and sharing snaps from within the phone’s camera app. That’s right, no more jumping in and out of apps to get those crucial shots into your Insta feed.

Related: Best photo editing apps

In a demo between new Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Samsung President DJ Koh, the former took a heartwarming (and not all awkward) selfie using the S10’s camera app, then added text and hashtags before publishing it on his feed.

Naturally, Samsung calls it “the best Instagram experience on any smartphone”. It’s hard to argue with that from what we’ve seen so far, but we’ll be able to see exactly how useful it is when the S10 starts shipping from 8 March 2019.

For example, it’s not yet clear whether or not you can add Instagram filters from within the camera app. You will, though, be able to share photos and videos right into Instagram Stories, so it’s a pretty powerful feature rather just a marketing stunt.

It should also be the start of some similar partnerships, because Samsung also announced that it’s going to opening up its camera’s SDK so third party developers can start creating apps that draw on the camera’s full range of features.

The first partners are going to be Snapchat, Snow (a beauty and makeup app) and Lime (the bike and scooter sharing service), who’ll all be able to effectively include S10’s camera app within their apps for some handy new features.

What do you think, would you use the S10’s new “Instagram Mode” or immediately look for a way to turn it off? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.