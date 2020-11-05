After months of anticipation, the Xbox Series X comes out next week and our review of the console has just gone live. One of our favourite new features is Quick Resume. Here’s what it does.

In our review, Trusted Reviews gaming editor Jade King wrote, “Quick Resume is a revolutionary new feature that’s changed how I approach gaming on Xbox platforms”.

But, what is Quick Resume and why is it so good. Keep reading to learn more about the new Xbox Series X feature.

What is Quick Resume for Xbox Series X?

Quick Resume is a feature that lets you jump between up to six different titles quickly and seamlessly on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Your games remain in a suspended state while you’re gone, meaning there’s no need to worry about long load times when jumping from title to title and you can easily pick up where you left off.

The SSD in the console essentially caches instances of each game into its storage, allowing the console to remember where you’re up to. This feature doesn’t affect the performance or visuals in your games and the console doesn’t even need to be plugged in for the feature to work its magic.

Quick Resume is new to Xbox with the next-gen consoles and is powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture Engine found inside the Series X and the cheaper Series S. Not all titles support the feature just yet, but a large number already do.

You can watch Quick Resume in action in the official demo below:

Xbox’s boss Phil Spencer initially announced the feature back in February, explaining that it “lets you continue multiple games from a suspended state almost instantly, returning you to where you were and what you were doing, without waiting through long loading screens”.

Xbox Live’s Larry Hryb later expanded on the feature in his Major Nelson Radio podcast, reassuring fans that the console won’t lose their progress even if they’re forced to reboot it.

“I was playing it and switching back and forth real seamlessly and quickly between games, but then I had to reboot because I had a system update”, said Hryb (via Game Revolution). “And then I went back to the game and went right back to it. So it survives a reboot!”

That means that even if you’re not jumping between titles, the feature will still come in handy if you need to reboot your console or it crashes mid-game.

