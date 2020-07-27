Quick Charge 5 can charge a phone to 50 percent in 5 minutes

Qualcomm has just announced Quick Charge 5 – a new charging standard that introduces seriously fast 100w support.

The standout features here are some of the charging time examples Qualcomm has given out, including the ability to go from 0-50% in a mere 5 minutes and a full charge in around 15 minutes. Of course, this will vary wildly depending on battery sizes, but it’s some impressive figures.

It’ll work but allowing the splitting of the battery, meaning the tech will charge each section of the battery separately but at the same rate.

This might not be the first time we’ve seen 100w charging offered, however this will be able to be used by a wide variety of manufacturers and it’ll work with a range of accessories. These accessories will be able to support 3a and 5a along with USB-PD and it’ll be backwards compatible too.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality,” said Ev Roach, VP Product Management at Qualcomm.

Qualcomm states that the new Quick Charge 5 is 70 perfect more efficient than the previous iteration, QC 4, and importantly it runs at 10-degrees cooler. While faster charging is often seen as a benefit, it wouldn’t do your batteries any favours if the temperature required to charge was far higher. Another interesting note is that Qualcomm reps say there won’t be any added degradation to batteries when they use this tech. Of course, there will some form of degradation over time, however it has been said there won’t be any notable new strain on the cell here when compared to the other fast charging standards.

Another welcome addition is smart identification of adaptors, so the Quick Charge tech will judge power sources when they’re plugged in.

During a briefing ahead of the launch Qualcomm stated that Xiaomi is expected to be a partner for Quick Charge 5 when it becomes available later on it 2020. It should be compatible with the Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus and

“Xiaomi has always been committed to proactively driving the adoption of new technologies and accelerating the fulfillment of enhanced experiences. In the future, more Xiaomi users will be able to enjoy high- speed, safe and superior charging experiences enabled by Quick Charge 5.” said Zhang Lei, Mi Phone vice president and hardware R&D general manager at Xiaomi.

