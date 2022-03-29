What is PlayStation Plus Extra?

With the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus membership system came three new tiers, including PlayStation Plus Extra.

Sony has finally come out with its latest revamp of the PlayStation Plus membership system, introducing a new tiered membership that will offer up various perks and benefits depending on how much you want to spend.

Coming in as the main competition to Microsoft’s well-loved Xbox Game Pass, out of the three tiers PlayStation Plus Extra is right in the middle, perfect for those who don’t want to spend too much but want more than what PS Plus currently offers.

To learn more about PS Plus Extra, including all the new features and the pricing, keep reading.

Price

There are three pricing options for the latest PS tier system, with the choice to subscribe on a monthly, quarterly or yearly basis. You can check out all the pricing options just below:

Monthly: £10.99/$14.99/€13.99/¥1,300

Quarterly: £31.99/$39.99/€39.99/¥3,600

Yearly: £83.99/$99.99/€99.99/¥8,600

Sony has confirmed that the new PS Plus subscription tiers will launch in June 2022, so you will have some time to decide which option is best for you. We’ve reached out to Sony for market-specific details and will update this page when we get them.

Features

PS Plus Extra will cover the same features as PS Plus Essential, but with a few more benefits, though it won’t have as many new features as PS Plus Premium.

To start, members will be treated to two exclusive downloadable games, various discounts, cloud storage for saved games as well as online multiplayer access.

That covers the Essential tier, with the Plus Extra membership there is also a catalogue of up to 400 games from PS5 and PS4 libraries, including blockbuster exclusives as well as third-party titles. Games in this tier will also be downloadable to play.

Stay tuned with Trusted Reviews, as we will be updating this article as soon as we know specific details on the release date and what games will be included in the catalogue.