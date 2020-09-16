PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is Sony’s answer to Xbox Game Pass

Sony has announced a brand new PlayStation Plus benefit which brings the best PS4 games to PS5 users at launch – and it could be the perfect answer to Xbox Game Pass.

The new PlayStation Plus Collection, brings a number generation-defining games from the PS4 era to all PS Plus members, the moment they power on their PS5.

The games announced during the PlayStation 5 Showcase on Wednesday includes Game of the Year winners and contenders like Battlefield 1, Uncharted 4, Resident Evil VII and God of War.

It seems these games will be available to download freely from the PlayStation Store for members with an ongoing PS Plus subscription. In the brief trailer for the service Sony said the available games may vary per country.

However, the full list of titles showcased was as follows: Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 1, Bloodborne, Days Gone, Detroit: Beyond Human, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy XV, God of War, inFAMOUS Second Son, Monster Hunter World, Mortal Kombat X, Persona 5, Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil VII Biohazard, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4 and Until Dawn.

It’s not clear whether Sony will be adding more over time, but the above games will be available free for PS5 owners at launch, providing the PS Plus subscription is in play. It doesn’t appear as if PS4 owners will also be given access to these titles as part of their PS Plus subscription.

Elsewhere during the showcase, Sony finally confirmed the PS5 price and release date for the next-gen console, showing its hand after Microsoft blinked first with the Xbox Series S and Series S pricing.

Sony also confirmed some more launch games and forthcoming titles for the PS5, including some platform exclusives. The company closed near-hour-long presentation with a teaser for a forthcoming Thor game, while we also got a trailer for a new Harry Potter-based RPG called Hogwart’s Legacy.

