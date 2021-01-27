What is Nothing? Explaining the OnePlus co-founder’s new brand

The co-founder of OnePlus has launched a brand new smart device company, which it says will help technology feel like ‘Nothing’.

Carl Pei’s new venture, which is literally a company called Nothing, is described as a “forward-thinking consumer technology company,” which is based in London.

There’s no new products yet, but Nothing says the first smart devices will be arriving in the first half of 2021. Pei is talking a good game, at least, promising to create a “seamless digital future”.

In a press release, the new CEO and founder of Nothing said: “It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change,” which suggests no more cookie-cutter phones and the like

“Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.”

What will Nothing make?

In a video published to Twitter on Wednesday, the company said: “We’re rethinking everything. From what we make and how we make it, to what goes in and what goes out. A giant reset button for all things innovation.”

While the company is remaining tightlipped about what Nothing actually is, the firm has some pretty high-profile investors. Tony Fadell, the man credited with inventing the iPod, is on board as well, along with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.

Another investor, the YouTuber Casey Neistat is also bullish on the prospects. He says: “Consumer tech is a tidal wave of limitless potential. Nothing will be the brand at the forefront and I can’t wait for the world to experience their products.”

Pei isn’t spilling the beans on exactly what products Nothing will be shipping, but it appears there’ll be a wide ecosystem of products that include hardware and services. There have been reports claiming a music streaming service and headphones might be on the agenda. Pei tells The Verge, the plans are “so much more than that.”

He adds: “I kind of envision a grass field with people having a picnic and there’s no screen, there’s no laptop screen, there’s no phone screen, there’s no smartwatch screen, there’s no billboard screen. That’s kind of the end state.”

We wait with bated breath.