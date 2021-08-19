Intel has launched Intel Arc, showing off the company’s newest GPU range, including the new open-source supersampling model.

The Intel Arc reveal was part of a wider launch where the firm lifted the lid on numerous other tech, such as Intel Alder Lake, the companies 12th generation processor architecture. But it also bought along XeSS, the latest supersampling technology from Intel to the fore.

Read on to find out everything we know about XeSS and what it means for PC gaming.

What is Intel XeSS?

Intel Xe SS is a supersampling technology, which is a method used to remove jagged or pixelated edges from images rendered on your PC, usually in computer games, or any other program that creates imagery.

XeSS uses deep learning to synthesize images close to the quality of native high-resolution rendering by reconstructing subpixel details from neighbouring pixels and previous frames.

The technology works on a neural network and Intel claims it gets up to double the performance boost alongside a high-fidelity visual experience.

In simpler terms, XeSS is a supersampling technology that should allow for a smoother experience when using your PC, as it helps to sharpen imagery, boost frame rates and improve gaming experiences. The XeSS can also be compared to Intel’s version of DLSS.

It also uses machine learning, but it is also open-source, meaning that developers can see and modify the code as they see fit.

Intel claimed that the tech is based on dedicated AI acceleration hardware that was built into the first-generation Xe HPG. It also claimed the XeSS is an improvement on traditional upscaling methods, as they do not always provide the best combination of performance and visual quality.

What does Xe SS work on?

After being asked by Trusted Reviews, Intel revealed that: “We’re also enabling XeSS on a broad set of hardware, including our competition.”

“We accomplished this by using the DP4a instruction, which is available on a wide range of shipping hardware, including Iris Xe integrated and discrete graphics.”

Intel also working with game developers to ensure game engines respond with the visuals. It also helps to make sure the features and technology are optimised across but CPU and GPU hardware, for the best performance.

This should all result in a better experience if you’re a gamer.

When will Xe SS launch?

This month, Xe SS will be available with the SDK and the initial XMX versions available for ISV.

The DP4a version will be available later in the year.