Google One has been around for a while now but it seems to be picking up steam of late, as the use of cloud storage over internal continues to grow and grow. Whether you want a bit more detail or haven’t the foggiest what it is, read on to get the low down on just what is Google One?

First off, some of you may be thinking: “Isn’t there already a Google Drive cloud storage service?” and you’d be right. However, they are different things and you’ll want to know the difference before hopping on the cloud storage plan. We’ve gone into detail on the key things that separate them further down this page.

Before we get into the finer points, there’s plenty of basics that need explaining when it comes to the Apple iCloud rival. While many associate it with Drive, the cloud storage can be utilised across Google’s suite of products alongside a few other benefits.

What is Google One?

Google One is a paid cloud storage service. These plans give you access to varying levels of cloud storage across Google’s suite of products.

You’ll sign up to One with a new or current Gmail account and, from then on, whenever you use a product like Drive, Docs, Sheets etc. you’ll have access to your cloud storage. As well as using your cloud storage through those services, you can manage your storage by uploading, downloading and organising your stuff directly on Google One.

On top of the 15GB of free storage you get, you can choose from these paid plans:

100GB for £1.59 per month

200GB for £2.49 per month

2TB for £7.99 per month

All the paid options allow you to share your cloud storage with family while the 200GB plan offers 3% cashback on the Google Store and the 2TB offers 10% Google Store cashback. Each paid plan also offers the vague feature that is “Extra member benefits,” with special hotel pricing currently on offer. If you’re thinking of picking up a Google phone too, you’ll get three free months of the 100GB plan with devices like the Pixel 4a.

What is the difference between Google Drive and Google One?

In a nutshell, Google One is a cloud storage subscription plan while Google Drive is the cloud storage.

We’ll let Google go a bit more in depth, as it clearly recognises how it’s caused some confusion:

“Google Drive is a storage service. Google One is a subscription plan that gives you more storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Plus, with Google One, you get extra benefits and can share your membership with your family.

How you use Google Drive doesn’t change, so you don’t have to worry about losing or transferring anything.”

Is Google One worth it?

If you are thinking about cloud storage then Google One is definitely one of the easiest solutions, alongside Apple’s iCloud if you are an iPhone/Mac user.

You can also give the service a bit of a trial run by using the 15GB you can take advantage of for free. If you like it and have a ton more you’d like to stun online then £1.59 per month doesn’t seem all that much for 100GB and the higher tiers are equally as attractive if you’d take advantage of the space.

Google is notorious for backtracking on its services so that’s always something to have in mind but, with the way computing is going, we can’t see cloud storage going away anytime soon.

