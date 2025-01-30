What is Google Ask For Me? New AI local business calling tool explained

Google is testing a new AI feature called Ask For Me, which will call local businesses on your behalf to set up appointments and ask about pricing.

The new tool, which is available to enable as a Google Search Labs experiment, will appear when you’re searching for local nail salons or car garages. In fact those are the only things that work at the moment, with Google hoping to broaden the services in the future.

Here’s what we know so far…

How to use Ask For Me

Users might see an “Ask For Me” notification within a search result when they use terms like “oil change” or “nail salons nearby”. They can enact an AI phone call to the business in the search results by hitting Get Started from the prompt.

Users will need to answer a few questions about the service they’re requesting before the call is put in – i.e. what service you need (oil change, wheel rotation, etc) and when you need it. Google says you’ll get a response within 30 minutes, featuring pricing and availability for your request. Adding your phone and email address will enable the business to keep in touch with you after the appointment has been made.

“New experiment just launched on Search Labs – you can use AI to call businesses on your behalf to find out what they charge for a service & when it’s available, like an oil change ASAP from nearby mechanics,” wrote the product manager Rose Yao on Twitter.

“We’re testing right now with auto shops and nail salons, to see how AI can help you connect with businesses and get things done.”

How to opt-in to Ask For Me

To use Ask For Me, you’ll need to have the Google Chrome browser installed on your desktop or iPhone and Android device. From here you can head to the Google Search Labs homepage. Scroll down to AI experiments and you’ll see Ask For Me. From here, you can toggle the feature on.

Yao says the tech uses the same Duplex technology that’s made to reserve restaurants in Search and Google Maps. The feature only appears to be enabled in the United States right now.