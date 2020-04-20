Facebook Gaming App: new Twitch, YouTube and Mixer-rival explained

Facebook now has a dedicated gaming app, which launched today for Android devices.

The new Facebook Gaming app, which isn’t available on iOS devices at present, is essentially a new hub for the social network’s video game-based offerings.

It includes the opportunity to play a wide range of casual games with friends or solo, as well as tune into content from some of the top streamers and games publishers.

Gamers will also be to live stream their action directly from their smartphones fans (if they have any) around the world using the Facebook Gaming app. There’s also a chat portion of the app called Connect where you can engage with friends over your favourite games.

Gamers will be able to join groups around their interests and, for now, the platform won’t be besieged by advertisements, although you have to assume they’ll be coming at some point given Facebook’s M.O. The eSports pros who are taking to the airwaves via Facebook gaming will make their cash from donations for the time being.

The move is designed to help Facebook tackle the likes of Amazon-owned Twitch, Google-owned YouTube and Microsoft-owned Mixer. Facebook trails some of these platforms when it comes to bringing in streaming numbers, so this mobile app may help to redress the balance.

The market is particularly hot property at the moment, given the quarantines ongoing around the world. Many more are believed to be turning to game streams as a source of entertainment while bereft of their usual hobbies.

It’s now possible to download the Facebook Gaming app for Android devices from the Google Play store. The iOS app will come at a later date, Facebook says. Previously, Facebook has been testing the app for the last 18 months so we can’t imagine it’ll be too long before iPhone and iPad owners can jump on board.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …