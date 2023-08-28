Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is coming to a TCL TV near you in 2024

Dolby Laboratories has announced what it describes as its “latest innovation” in the TV space. It’s called Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

And Chinese electronics company TCL will be the first to implement the feature in its TVs, though you’ll have to wait a while. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect isn’t expected until to launch until 2024.

What FlexConnect looks to do is “seamlessly” pair a TV’s sound system with external wireless system to unlock a “more extensive and immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience”. Once connected it will “intelligently” optimise the sound for any room and speaker set-up.

As part of the launch with its 2024 TV line-up, TCL will be launching a line of accessory wireless speakers to go with the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect feature.

The main gist about FlexConnect is to allow speakers to be positioned anywhere in a room without having to worry about “whether they are placed perfectly”. It’s described as easily adaptable, with the possibility to add more devices should it be desired.

Once the speaker set-up is calibrated to a room, it is able to deliver a Dolby Atmos sound tailored to the environment the speakers are in for a more immersive performance, with the sound dynamically optimised based on the capabilities and spread of those speakers in a room.

It sounds similar to what Samsung has been doing with its wireless Q Symphony soundbars and LG’s WOWCAST enabled speakers, but the possibility of adding more speakers and positioning them anywhere in a room adds a flexibility and convenience those sound systems haven’t yet offered.

It’s too early for news on the price or which TCL TVs FlexConnect will appear on, but Dolby and TCL will be demonstrating the technology at the IFA 2023 electronics event taking place in Berlin from the 1st – 5th September.