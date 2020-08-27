Mulan is coming to Disney Plus with Premier Access in September, which might leave you wondering: What is Premier Access?

Here’s what you need to know about Premier Access, including whether it’s part of your Disney Plus subscription and how to watch Mulan the day it comes out.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Premier Access is essentially Disney’s way of distributing new films without asking you to venture back into the world and see it at the cinema.

Disney Plus subscribers can choose to pay an additional one-time fee for access to the latest Disney flick. In Mulan’s case, Disney is charging £19.99 for Premier Access to the movie.

This is on top of the regular £5.99 a month users already pay to stream Disney content, bound to leave some fans understandably disgruntled by the additional costs. Paying £20 for Premier Access to a film can feel like a rip off. After all, unless you have a home cinema, you probably won’t be getting the cushy seats, massive screen, booming audio or sugary snacks you’d expect from a trip to the movies.

However, when you add up the cost of tickets for the whole family, a bag of popcorn, and transport to and from the cinema, you might actually find yourself saving cash by opting for Premier Access. There’s also the bonus of not having to worry about exposure to Covid-19, which could definitely put a dampener on a feel-good Disney movie.

Mulan will be available in UHD, HDR and Dolby Audio and – unlike a rental – can be downloaded and rewatched as many times as you want for as long as you’re subscribed to Disney Plus. This perk could be especially worthwhile for people with kids or anyone who just wants to watch the movie more than once.

Premier Access to Mulan will be available from September 4 for £19.99 in the Disney Plus app on select platforms, including Apple, Google and Roku.

