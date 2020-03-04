Heard a lot of news about DAZN, but not sure what it is? Don’t sweat it, as we’ve broken down all the key details you need to know.

What events are shown on DAZN?

DAZN is an online streaming platform with a heavy focus on sports. At present, it’s best known for streaming boxing and combat sports events, though its offering varies from country to country.

However, DAZN executives are already discussing moves into Premier League football and the NFL.

The channel has already dabbled in several sports, across different markets, showing some German football and a wide variety of sporting events in Japan. With licensing being so different across different markets, DAZN will have to adapt differently to each of its 200 new regions (see further regional details below).

The large-scale launch of DAZN, across those 200 regions, will see Saul Canelo Alvarez take centre stage. The Mexican boxer will take on an as yet unknown opponent on May 2, the weekend closest to Mexico’s Cinco De Mayo festivities.

DAZN has also previously shown Anthony Joshua fights and a number of other high-profile boxing matches.

DAZN price

Unfortunately DAZN doesn’t offer a free trial.

A subscription costs $19.99 per month in the US, with pricing in new markets yet to be confirmed. That’s quite expensive compared to some competitors.

How do I get DAZN?

If you’re in the US, or another market where DAZN is already available (see the section below), then you can simply head over to DAZN’s website and sign up.

If not, you’ll have to wait until May, but you can sign up for updates by heading to DAZN.com.

DAZN is available as an app on mobile devices, or on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, among others. It’s also available as an app on games consoles like the PS4, Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Where is DAZN available?

In May, DAZN is expanding into 200 new countries, including the UK.

Previously, it was only available in the US, Canada, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Spain and Austria.

If you want to know whether DAZN will be available for you, click this link and hit: “When will DAZN be available in my country?”

If you’re not sure whether DAZN is available in your country, one workaround might be a VPN.

That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

