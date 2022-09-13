 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Clean Energy Charging in iOS 16? New iPhone green energy feature revealed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple dedicates a lot of time to touting its environmentalist credentials during its keynote events, so we’re surprised a new iOS 16 feature called Clean Energy Charging was buried in a press release.

At the foot of Apple’s media release to mark the arrival of iOS 16, Apple referenced a previously unannounced iPhone charging feature that will intelligently replenish the phone at times when the grid is using cleaner sources of energy.

The feature will only be available in the US initially, and isn’t within the first release of iOS 16. For now, Apple is only saying the feature exists, but it isn’t providing any detail on how it will work.

The company says: “Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimising charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.”

Trusted Reviews has contacted Apple for news on how the feature works, and will update this report if a response is forthcoming. However, a 9to5Mac report hypothesises it could be possible via the iPhone downloading a carbon emissions forecast from the local power grid.

From there, it would be possible to hold back on charging the iPhone until the forecast is lower and hence more clean energy is available. Apple already charges the iPhone in a way that is designed to protect the battery health, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to imagine that, given access to other external information, it could do the same here.

Earlier this year, Trusted Reviews added sustainability criteria to reviews. This means we request information from the manufacturer on using sustainable materials, repairability and recyclability. We’ll be watching this development from Apple closely.

“Global warming and the impact humanity has on the planet is one of the biggest challenges we currently face. Which is why as a publication it’s important we factor it into our coverage and help readers understand the impact each device they buy, and we review, has on the environment,” said Trusted Reviews Editor-in-Chief Alastair Stevenson back in July..

You might like…

How to install iOS 16 right now on your iPhone

How to install iOS 16 right now on your iPhone

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to add Widgets to the Lock Screen in iOS 16

How to add Widgets to the Lock Screen in iOS 16

Max Parker 1 day ago
iOS 16 vs iOS 15: What’s the difference?

iOS 16 vs iOS 15: What’s the difference?

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.