What is Certified Refurbished? eBay’s new refurbished label explained

eBay has just launched a brand new label for refurbished products, but what does it mean and how can it be used to help you when scoping out a deal? For the answers to these questions and more, keep reading on.

When it comes to buying refurbished items, very few retailers can match the type of clout that eBay has. While larger outlets like Amazon have begun dabbling in the refurbished trade in recent years, eBay has an established history with several noteworthy brands that’s hard to beat, and as such it can be a great option for consumers looking to snag a top-tier product with a lower price attached.

After quite some time however, eBay’s refurbished platform is getting its first major change, bringing in a new category that should make the process of finding a reliable products easier than ever, so let’s dive into it.

What is Certified Refurbished?

In case you haven’t spotted it already, the term ‘Certified Refurbished’ has been gradually appearing across eBay’s platform. The term is used to describes products that have been refurbished by the manufacturer itself, or via a third party that has been verified by the brand. This will replace the old label of ‘Manufacturer Refurbished’.

In the hierarchy of refurbished products, Certified Refurbished sits at the top, letting you know that you’ll be receiving a high-quality item in good working condition. In order to display the new label, retailers will have to adhere to strict guidelines set by eBay to ensure that it’s not misused to describe an item of ill quality.

Can I return Certified Refurbished products?

Yes, you can return Certified Refurbished products if anything goes wrong. Consumers will have 30-days to return a Certified Refurbished product free of charge, but a 12-month guarantee will also be included to cover any technical faults that might arise.

How can I find Certified Refurbished products?

Until now, the knowledge of where to find the best refurbished deals on eBay has been typically gated by only the most seasoned shoppers (unless you read Trusted Reviews of course). In an effort to make the experience a tad easier however, eBay has introduced a dedicated hub page for finding Certified Refurbished deals right off the bat, alongside a verified tick that appears alongside eligible listings in search results.

While Certified Refurbished products will still find their way into the usual search results, the dedicated landing page will get you straight into the action by seeing which brands and retailers are affiliated with the scheme, such as Dyson, Shark, Razer and DJI.

What is happening to Seller Refurbished?

Unlike Manufacturer Refurbished, Seller Refurbished will not be going anywhere for the time being. The label will still operate as the alternative refurbished option, wherein the refurbishing process has been carried out by a third party that has not been verified by the manufacturer.

If you want to keep reading about Certified Refurbished, Seller Refurbished or more, then check out Trusted Reviews’ guide on buying refurbished products.