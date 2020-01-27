What is Byte? Vine’s successor is getting some strong early ratings

An all new social video platform launched over the weekend. It’s called Byte, and it was created by Dom Hoffman, the same Dom Hoffman behind popular video app Vine.

Byte is available on Android and iOS, and represents an attempt from Hoffman to recapture the success of Vine, which had been hugely successful but died a slow death after being acquired by Twitter.

Byte is entering a different marketplace to the one Vine entered several years ago. Its key competitor is TikTok.

“Dear friends, we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and the community that loved them. You know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. Stay under the time limit and get lost in the loop. Explore what’s loved by the community, handpicked by our human editors, or just served up at random,” the app’s description reads.

“There are lots of ways to discover surprising new personalities, voices, and moments. Byte celebrates life, community, and pure creativity. Nostalgia is our starting point, but where we go next is up to you. to add your perspective, join our forum (community.byte.co) or leave a review and let us know what you’d like to see. everyone says it, but we really mean it: we read *everything*.”

At the time of publication, around 90% of those who have rated Byte on the Apple App Store have given it a four or five star rating. 81.85% of those ratings were five star ones too! (via App Annie.)

The app also spent some time at the top of the Google Play and App Store charts, immediately following release.

Byte has apparently had one or two teething problems though, with founder Dom Hoffman posting on Twitter about “comment spam” and explaining that the company will make “dramatic changes” to some elements of the app. These changes will seemingly include more video and comment moderation.

