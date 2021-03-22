Infinity Cache is one of the headline features found in AMD’s RDNA 2 – the GPU architecture behind the next generation of gaming graphics, including the PS5, the Xbox Series X and, of course, AMD’s own Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. But, what is Infinity Cache?

Read on to learn more about Infinity Cache, how it works and where you can find it.

What is AMD Infinity Cache?

Infinity Cache is an all-new cache level AMD says will improve the efficiency and performance of its RDNA 2 architecture during 4K and 1440p gaming.

The company refers to Infinity Cache as a “massive bandwidth amplifier” that can deliver up to 3.25 times the bandwidth of 256-bit 16Gbps GDDR6. This means the cache can be seen by the entire graphics core, allowing it to access data instantaneously and allowing for faster rendering during gameplay.

According to a report by PC Gamer, Infinity Cache was created because AMD’s engineers wanted to avoid relying on an expensive, power-hungry 512-bit memory bus and needed a better solution.

Not only does the feature increase bandwidth performance, but it also does so at low power and low latency.

You can see a preview of the feature working its magic on popular games through the Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU below.

Where can you find AMD Infinity Cache

If you want to reap the benefits of AMD’s Infinity Cache, you’ll need to get your hands on hardware running the RDNA 2 architecture.

All four of the graphics cards in AMD’s own Radeon RX 6000 series support the Infinity Cache feature. The RX 6900 XT, the RX 6800 XT and the RX 6800 come kitted with a 128MB Infinity Cache, while the RX 6700 XT has a slightly smaller 96MB Infinity Cache.

While the PS5, Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are also based on the RDNA 2 architecture, it doesn’t look like the new consoles support Infinity Cache.