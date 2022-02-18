AMOLED screens are used across Samsung’s Galaxy device range but there are different versions available such as Super AMOLED and Dynamic AMOLED 2X. So what is Dynamic AMOLED 2X and why should you want a screen with this tech inside?

Unfortunately with Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, understanding the strengths and characteristics of a screen and how it can affect your user experience is not always easy.

However, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is not altogether different from Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED technology, the ‘2X’ terminology may give you a clue that this screen has some more capabilities under its belt.

What is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display?

A ‘standard’ Dynamic AMOLED display reduces the amount of harmful blue light emitted and supports HDR10+ certification for “cinema-grade colour and contrast”. A Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen builds on this by featuring improvements to colour, brightness and HDR performance.

It, apparently, is able to show true black levels and depth (furthering that sense of contrast), and according to tests conducted features excellent colour accuracy in the sRGB and DCI-P3 gamuts, meaning you’re viewing colours reproduced as close to the original intent as they can be.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has one of these specific displays

Brightness has been ramped up and this has two main effects. One, it can present HDR content better for more impact and punch; and two, it increases screen visibility when used outdoors in bright environments.

Another new feature this screen comes with is refresh rate support up to 120Hz. Refresh rate is the number of times a screen can update an image in a second, and by supporting 120Hz, a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is capable of even smoother playback of video content, faster response times from gaming apps and a reduction in screen flicker when compared to a 60Hz display.

Examples of Samsung Galaxy devices with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display include the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S22 smartphones.