What are Genmoji and Image Playground? New Apple AI features explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has introduced AI-based image generation tools called Genmoji and Image Playground, as part of the Apple Intelligence tools coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac this year.

The new features, which will be available free within iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia this autumn, lean into generative AI technology to help users generate images.

Here’s what we can expect from Genmoji and Image Playground later this year.

What are Genmoji?

Apple users will no longer be limited by the standard emoji keyboard. With Genmoji, users will be able to fashion an emoji character from practically anything. It’ll be handy, Apple says, for when you can’t quite find the correct emoji to express the moment.

During the WWDC keynote, Apple showcased how it was possible to create your own emojis directly from keyboard prompts. For example, you could ask for a “T-Rex wearing a tutu and riding a surfboard” and quickly see that Genmoji generated for you, along with other options.

You could ask for “smiley face relaxing wearing cucumbers” as you prep for a spa day.

Going a step farther, you can use Photos to create a Genmoji featuring a contact. Because your Photos library knows just what that person looks like, you’ll be able to fashion something like your mum wearing a cape or your pal as a race car driver.

All Genmoji can be shared as stickers, in-line in messages or as Tap Back reactions.

Apple Genmoji

What is Image Playground?

This is Apple’s take on generative AI for image creation. The company said it’s possible to create images in three styles: Animation (main pic), Illustration or Sketch.

It’ll be built into Messages and Notes, but will also come in a dedicated Image Playground app for iOS, iPadOS and MacOS this year. Everything created will be done on-device, so it’s ideal for experimentation Apple says.

So, for example, you’ll be asked to describe the image you want, maybe select a person for the image to be based upon and then select the style of the image to be generated. It’ll be possible to select themes, costumes, accessories, places and more.

“With the Image Playground experience in Messages, users can quickly create fun images for their friends, and even see personalized suggested concepts related to their conversations,” Apple explains. “For example, if a user is messaging a group about going hiking, they’ll see suggested concepts related to their friends, their destination, and their activity, making image creation even faster and more relevant.”

In the Notes app, for example, users will be able to make a rough sketch with an Apple Pencil, circle it and ask GenAI to create a replacement image by analysing the context.

Image Playground

Apple also says third-party apps will be able to adopt the Image Playground thanks to a new API.

