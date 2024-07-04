We’ve spotted the first proper MacBook Air M3 price drop

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is pretty new on the scene, so we’re surprised to see almost £100 off ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M3 for £999.97, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. Apple usually charges £1,099 for the base model featuring the latest M3 processor.

MacBook Air M3 gets a big price drop Apple’s latest MacBook Air, running the M3 chip, is £99 off right now. Amazon

Was £1,099

£999.97 View Deal

You’ll get fast and free delivery with Amazon Prime too, on top of the £99.03 saving on the laptop. You can choose from the midnight, space grey and starlight colour ways too.

The M3 chip is accompanied by 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a Touch ID sensor built into the backlit keyboard and, much much more.

Our reviewer gave the MacBook Air M3 a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised the fantastic performance for the size and weight, standout keyboard and trackpad, great battery life and solid (now even better) value for money. He said you should buy if you want a MacBook that gets the job done, with all the benefits macOS.

Still the best MacBook for most people Pros Fantastic performance for the size and weight

Standout keyboard and trackpad

Great battery life

Good value Cons 8GB base memory option

Expensive upgrade prices

An OLED screen would have been the icing on the cake

“This is the best MacBook for the vast majority of people. It’s powerful, sleek and has battery life that’ll power through even the busiest of days,” Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker wrote.

“8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD feels stingy at the base level, but there’s still plenty of value to be had with Apple’s latest do-it-all laptop.”