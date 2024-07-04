Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’ve spotted the first proper MacBook Air M3 price drop

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is pretty new on the scene, so we’re surprised to see almost £100 off ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon is selling the MacBook Air M3 for £999.97, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. Apple usually charges £1,099 for the base model featuring the latest M3 processor.

MacBook Air M3 gets a big price drop

MacBook Air M3 gets a big price drop

Apple’s latest MacBook Air, running the M3 chip, is £99 off right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,099
  • £999.97
View Deal

You’ll get fast and free delivery with Amazon Prime too, on top of the £99.03 saving on the laptop. You can choose from the midnight, space grey and starlight colour ways too.

The M3 chip is accompanied by 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a Touch ID sensor built into the backlit keyboard and, much much more.

Our reviewer gave the MacBook Air M3 a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised the fantastic performance for the size and weight, standout keyboard and trackpad, great battery life and solid (now even better) value for money. He said you should buy if you want a MacBook that gets the job done, with all the benefits macOS.

Apple MacBook Air M3 FRONT IMAGE
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still the best MacBook for most people

Pros

  • Fantastic performance for the size and weight
  • Standout keyboard and trackpad
  • Great battery life
  • Good value

Cons

  • 8GB base memory option
  • Expensive upgrade prices
  • An OLED screen would have been the icing on the cake

“This is the best MacBook for the vast majority of people. It’s powerful, sleek and has battery life that’ll power through even the busiest of days,” Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker wrote.

“8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD feels stingy at the base level, but there’s still plenty of value to be had with Apple’s latest do-it-all laptop.”

You might like…

Save big on automatic pool cleaning with Aiper’s Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1

Save big on automatic pool cleaning with Aiper’s Scuba S1 Pro and Surfer S1

Nick Rayner 4 hours ago
Argos just dropped our favourite TV deal this summer

Argos just dropped our favourite TV deal this summer

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
If you have an iPhone, you need this power bank

If you have an iPhone, you need this power bank

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Currys is selling the Pixel 8 Pro for the same price as the Pixel 8

Currys is selling the Pixel 8 Pro for the same price as the Pixel 8

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
The Fire TV Soundbar just hit the UK with a discount

The Fire TV Soundbar just hit the UK with a discount

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for July 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for July 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words