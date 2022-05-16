 large image

Westone’s Mach series are professional calibre earphones for everyone

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Westone Audio has detailed their consumer range of wired in-ear monitors, taking their experience from audio engineering, and parlaying them into a series of earphones aimed at the consumer.

Westone Audio claims that Mach series (or MACH Series) is one of the most technologically advanced earphones on the market, leveraging over 35 years of knowledge about in-ear monitors to create what the company refers to as a “one-of-a-kind product focused on delivering sound in its purest form.”

Made up of 8 earphones, the Mach series features an ergonomic fit to aid everyday use and enjoyment. Starting at $299.99 / £299.99 with the Mach 10, the range goes as far as the Mach 80 which costs $1599.99 / £1599.99. Surprisingly, they all look identical, sporting a grey/black finish and come packed with a range of ear-tips to find the best fit.

Westone Audio Mach 10 Pair

The Mach 10 looks to offer listeners a balanced sound with clear top end and smooth delivery of the low.

  • Sensitivity: 103dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 20Hz-18kHz
  • Impedance: 80 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Driver: Single Full Range Driver
Westone Audio Mach 20 Pair

The Mach 20 ($399.99 / £399.99) offers more in the bass performance with a claimed big and punchy low end and what’s described as a “quality soundstage”, which we presume means some quality stereo imaging.

  • Sensitivity: 110dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 20Hz-18kHz
  • Impedance: 96 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Drivers: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Driver, Single Balanced-Armature Midrange/Treble Driver
Westone Audio Mach 30 Pair

The Mach 30 ($499.99 / £499.99) is more for those who prefer a warm sound, with balanced lows, mids and highs with a three-way crossover that “provides clarity and responsiveness for any kind of music.”

  • Sensitivity: 110dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 20Hz-18kHz
  • Impedance: 91 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Drivers: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Driver, Single Balanced-Armature Midrange Driver, Single Balanced-Armature Treble Driver
Westone Audio Mach 40 Pair

The Mach 40 ($599.99 / £599.99) aim to offer a smooth and balanced soundstage, suited for those after an “extremely even listening experience.”

  • Sensitivity: 100dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 10Hz-20kHz
  • Impedance: 30 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Drivers: Dual Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange/Treble Drivers
Westone Audio Mach 50 Pair

The Mach 50 ($799.99 / £799.99) is an in-ear monitor with “deep, wide mids and lows”, ensuring a smooth, beefy listening experience.

  • Sensitivity: 110dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 8Hz-20kHz
  • Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Drivers: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers
Westone Audio Mach 60 Pair

The Mach 60 hit stratospheric prices ($1099.99 / £1099.99), as well as a clear sound with open highs and depths in the mids and low frequencies for a balanced soundstage.

  • Sensitivity: 100dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 8Hz-20kHz
  • Impedance: 35 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Drivers: Dual Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers
Westone Audio Mach 70 Pair

The Mach 70 IEMs ($1399.99 / £1399.99) bring together large and wide extension, smooth top end of the frequency range and a bass performance described as “commanding”.

  • Sensitivity: 110dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 5Hz-22kHz
  • Impedance: 42 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Drivers: Single Balanced-Armature Bass Driver, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Quad Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers
Westone Audio Mach 80 Pair

The Mach 80 ($1599.99 / £1599.99) sees the series hit supersonic speeds and prices, described as the pinnacle for the range with a flat, accurate performance with an even and balanced presentation that’s smooth, punchy and crisp.

  • Sensitivity: 104dB @ 1kHz
  • Frequency response: 5Hz-22kHz
  • Impedance: 66 Ohms @ 1kHz
  • Drivers: Dual Balanced-Armature Bass Drivers, Dual Balanced-Armature Midrange Drivers, Quad Balanced-Armature Treble Drivers

The Mach Series is available for pre-order now from HifiHeadphones UK, and once stock is available it’ll also be available to purchase at Amazon UK and Gear4Music.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
