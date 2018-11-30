This Western Digital 256GB SSD Black Friday deal is your passport to savings

Black Friday deals are still doing the rounds, and this WD My Passport portable SSD is one of the few remaining bargains worth snagging.

For £69.99, you’ll pick up a 256GB Western Digital My Passport portable hard drive. As well as supporting max file transfer speeds of 540 MB/s, the large passport offers a degree of protection both inside and out – in addition to being shock-resistant, you can also securely store files on the My Passport with 256-bit AES encryption.

The WD My Passport is both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible, works with USB-A and USB-C type ports, and will work with both Windows and Mac machines, though of course, you’ll need to format the drive every time if you’re using this between systems.

If you’ve picked up a decent Black Friday laptop deal, but you perhaps didn’t get something with a great amount of storage, an extra 256GB of breathing room could be just what you need.

