West Ham vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League online

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool in the Premier League live online. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch West Ham vs Liverpool online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

High-flying Liverpool travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United, looking to extend their lead over Manchester City to five points. The Reds are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester at Anfield last Wednesday and could only watch on as 2nd place City cut the gap at the top to just two points with a convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool are facing a defensive crisis with a a trio of potential starters missing through injury. Meanwhile, The Hammers have lost their last three games since a 1-0 win over Arsenal on New Year’s Day. Liverpool have scored four in each of their last four games against West Ham and a repeat performance will give the Reds a massive boost after a stuttering January.

All of which sets up a mouthwatering Monday Night Football clash with massive Premier League title implications. Despite their home field advantage, Liverpool are 1/3 favourites, with the hosts at 7/1.

West Ham vs Liverpool Live Stream: Kick off time and how to watch

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports as part of the Monday Night Football broadcast. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm UK time. The game itself kicks-off at 8pm UK time. Sky Q subscribers will be able to watch in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Those with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to tune in via their set-top box, but there are plenty of other ways to tune into the Premier League. Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

