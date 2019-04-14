West Brom vs Aston Villa: Where to live stream the Championship playoffs this Tuesday

Here we go. It’s time to embrace the utter bedlam of the Championship playoffs, and tonight we’ve got another friendly West Midlands derby to look forward to, this time at the Hawthorns. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch West Brom vs Aston Villa online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The Villans ran out 2-1 winners at the weekend, thanks to two quick-fire goals from Conor Hourihane and Tammy Abraham. However, the former Chelsea forward was lucky to not concede a late penalty.

To make matters even worse for the Baggies, they’ll be without star striker Dwight Gayle tonight, after he was sent off in the first leg. Gayle scored at Villa Park and was a constant menace, and fllow striker Hal Robson-Kanu − who helped fire West Brom to victory against Aston Villa back in February − is also suspended, after he saw red in last week’s defeat at Derby.

Jay Rodriguez, no pressure.

There’s no away goals rule, so if the aggregate score is all square after 90 minutes, we’ll go to extra time (and potentially penalties). The winning team will face either Leeds or Derby at Wembley on May 27.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

West Brom vs Aston Villa Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, May 14, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The build-up starts at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Football.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an thrilling affair.

Share your predictions for West Brom vs Aston Villa by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.