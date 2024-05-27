We’re all four this exciting Samsung Galaxy S25 camera rumour

Next year’s likely Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra release could see significant upgrades to the rear camera array, according to a longtime leaker renowned for having an inside track on Samsung products.

According to the often-reliable Ice Universe, Samsung is planning on improving at least two of the four lenses within next year’s flagship release.

Ice Universe (via Android Authority) reckons the array will include the same 200-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens, the latter of which was introduced last year.

However, the leak claims the current secondary 10-megapixel telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom) will be boosted to 50-megapixel / 3x optical zoom.

Furthermore, the S24 Ultra’s 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper will jump to 50-megapixels if the leak (which comes via the Weibo social media site) proves accurate.

Those significant leaps would have Galaxy fans drooling ahead of a release that is still probably around 8-9 months away.

Beyond introducing the periscope lens, adding a fourth to the array, Samsung kept the camera array as it was for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so we would expect the company to improve things somewhat with a larger leap for the next generation.

Our reviewer said that beyond the new addition, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s “the camera experience remains solidly flagship-level – if not a little familiar.”

The main 200-megapixel camera was, for example, praised as being “just as capable as it was a year ago – and considering it delivered some of the best results around, that’s not that bad. The S24 Ultra can capture a stunning shot with little effort, with images usually packed with detail, vibrant colours (sometimes too much), and exceptional dynamic range.”

Samsung’s camera improvements are always a highlight of any Galaxy S-series launch, so this might be an early tease of big things ahead with the Pixel 9 models and iPhone 16 competition yet to be announced.