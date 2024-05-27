Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’re all four this exciting Samsung Galaxy S25 camera rumour

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Next year’s likely Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra release could see significant upgrades to the rear camera array, according to a longtime leaker renowned for having an inside track on Samsung products.

According to the often-reliable Ice Universe, Samsung is planning on improving at least two of the four lenses within next year’s flagship release.

GoPro Hero 12 bundle is £100 off

GoPro Hero 12 bundle is £100 off

Save £100 on this bundle that gives you everything required to make the most of the GoPro Hero12 black camera, with support for 5.3K HDR video and loads more.

  • Currys
  • Save £100
  • Now £349.99
View Deal

Ice Universe (via Android Authority) reckons the array will include the same 200-megapixel main camera and 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens, the latter of which was introduced last year.

However, the leak claims the current secondary 10-megapixel telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom) will be boosted to 50-megapixel / 3x optical zoom.

Furthermore, the S24 Ultra’s 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper will jump to 50-megapixels if the leak (which comes via the Weibo social media site) proves accurate.

Those significant leaps would have Galaxy fans drooling ahead of a release that is still probably around 8-9 months away.

Beyond introducing the periscope lens, adding a fourth to the array, Samsung kept the camera array as it was for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so we would expect the company to improve things somewhat with a larger leap for the next generation.

Our reviewer said that beyond the new addition, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s “the camera experience remains solidly flagship-level – if not a little familiar.”

The main 200-megapixel camera was, for example, praised as being “just as capable as it was a year ago – and considering it delivered some of the best results around, that’s not that bad. The S24 Ultra can capture a stunning shot with little effort, with images usually packed with detail, vibrant colours (sometimes too much), and exceptional dynamic range.”

Samsung’s camera improvements are always a highlight of any Galaxy S-series launch, so this might be an early tease of big things ahead with the Pixel 9 models and iPhone 16 competition yet to be announced.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which should you buy?

Jessica Gorringe 4 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Android flagships compared

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Android flagships compared

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: What’s new?

Jessica Gorringe 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words