This week’s Tech of the Week shows off the LG G8 and Surface Studio 2

It’s Tech of the Week time, and we’ll be honest… we were a little tardy last week. However, this means we’ve got two Tech of the Week’s for you this week and here’s the first, with the Surface Studio 2 and LG’s G8.



The LG G8 is LG’s latest mobile flagship, and deputy mobile editor Alex Walker-Todd says that it’s a decent all-rounder that does everything you would expect. However, it doesn’t really go the extra mile in any areas, leaving the phone lagging below the flagship phones of other brands.













The Samsung S10E is a comparable phone, Alex posits, but even then the S10E comes out on top. However, this doesn’t mean that the LG G8 is a bad phone, just that it isn’t pushing technology forwards in any particularly meaningful way.









Writing about the phone from Mobile World Congress, mobiles editor Max Parker said: “

The LG G8 certainly wasn’t a particularly memorable MWC 2019 launch, especially with 5G, flexible displays and bombastic specs all the rage. It will, I suspect, be a good phone though and one that’ll likely undercut many of the competitors in price.”

















The Surface Studio 2 is, ahead of our full review, very impressive. Technologically computing editor Thomas Newton points out that the Surface Studio 2 is ahead of many of its competitors, and everything seems to work well. However if you want his full thoughts you’ll need to wait for our full review, coming from deputy editor Alastair Stevenson in the near future.









For now, why not watch the video and get a look at this tech firsthand? We’ll have reviews of both over the next few weeks for you.







